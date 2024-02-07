Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
1
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"My Singapore banking career was blighted by relentless rounds of restructuring"

by Candice Hyatt
2 hours ago
3 minute read
"My Singapore banking career was blighted by relentless rounds of restructuring"

I have spent the past three decades working for a major international bank in Singapore and as I look back on my time here, I see that one thing has dominated my life: the fear of losing my job. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The bank I worked for was forever restructuring. Every two to three years it seemed that a new unit was set up and another unit demolished. The staff in the unwanted unit were retrenched. A handful would be asked to apply for other internal postings, but there was never any guarantee they'd get anything. They had to go through the process of interviewing repetitively, just like an external applicant. 

No one outside the bank appreciates the constant precarity because no one talks about it. Insiders say nothing, and the retrenched staff simply disappear. They sign a non-disclosure form, which means that their bonus or severance package will be forfeited if they complain to outsiders.  

 

I get the impression that this is worse in Singapore than anywhere else. There seems to be less scrutiny here. Every time there's a new boss, they can effectively bring in their own people and wipe out existing teams. They do this by inventing new departments and job titles that create an excuse to restructure, but effectively the new team will do exactly the same tasks. It creates a huge waste of money for shareholders, but no one seems to care. 

The last time this happened, I left for good. My new boss wanted to hire her own people and offered me a package to leave. I was put at risk, but four new roles were created, and I was asked to train the new juniors up on an extended notice period. I did that, but I won't be doing it again.

Are other banks like this, or have I just been unlucky?

Candice Hyatt is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).

author-card-avatar
AUTHORCandice Hyatt Global Editor
1 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Jo
    John Stuart
    43 minutes ago

    I can definitely relate working in a SG based bank myself. Finance industry is not what it was, my advice is to find a career somewhere else.

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Trafigura
Risk and Market Analyst - Power Trading
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Trafigura
Commercial Power Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
twentyAI
Senior Contracts Analyst
twentyAI
London, United Kingdom
Michael Page
QA Manager - Retail Company
Michael Page
Hong Kong
Deutsche Bank
Das Deutsche Bank Praktikum (m/w/d) in Corporate Finance (M&A/ECM) 2024
Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt, Germany
Deutsche Bank
Das Deutsche Bank Praktikum (d/m/w) im Chief Financial Office (CFO) 2024
Deutsche Bank
Frankfurt, Germany
Top Articles
Revolut & other fintechs are using a talent hub loved by banks and hedge funds

Revolut & other fintechs are using a talent hub loved by banks and hedge funds

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley among the banks bleeding MDs after bonuses

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley among the banks bleeding MDs after bonuses

"My Singapore banking career was blighted by relentless rounds of restructuring"

"My Singapore banking career was blighted by relentless rounds of restructuring"

HSBC's Hong Kong tech shakeup includes a non-technical CIO

HSBC's Hong Kong tech shakeup includes a non-technical CIO

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ peculiar promotion ahead of strategy update. French bank confesses it lost its soul for 5 years

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ peculiar promotion ahead of strategy update. French bank confesses it lost its soul for 5 years

Related articles

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley among the banks bleeding MDs after bonuses
Financial

Goldman Sachs & Morgan Stanley among the banks bleeding MDs after bonuses

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Barclays’ peculiar promotion ahead of strategy update. French bank confesses it lost its soul for 5 years
Financial

Morning Coffee: Barclays’ peculiar promotion ahead of strategy update. French bank confesses it lost its soul for 5 years

7 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
97% of Credit Suisse's markets professionals seem to have disappeared
Financial

97% of Credit Suisse's markets professionals seem to have disappeared

6 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The elite boutique that pays $800k, is hiring wildly & cares about wellbeing
Financial

The elite boutique that pays $800k, is hiring wildly & cares about wellbeing

6 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.