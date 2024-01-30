"Spoiled Big Tech engineers are going to struggle to find a job in finance"

I'm an investment bank MD that moved from a large tech company many years ago. I think it's even harder to move into finance these days than when I did it.

A lot of banks have had RIFs over the last couple of years, and none are ready to hire at scale yet. Management at banks have woken up to the fact that the need for engineering is not unlimited.

Engineers in FAANG have been spoiled for over ten years and people are freaked out by what FAANG leadership is doing now. They always thought technology was running the business, not money. This way of thinking applies to FAANG infrastructure people in particular.

Click here to sign up to our technology newsletter 🔧

That attitude won't work in banking, and nor do banks need it. Coding is transferable, business knowledge much less so, especially when moving from one sector to another. I saw an article about a technology manager struggling to find a new job, but the question for him is, are you above average at managing? The pool for tech managers has always been smaller than the pool for coders.

It's a tough time to make a move, unless you get lucky. But are those really the only two games for technical backgrounds?

Howard Varga is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.).