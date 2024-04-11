Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

A Citi MD who was promoted in December found a new job

by Sarah Butcher
8 hours ago
2 minute read
A Citi MD who was promoted in December found a new job

Citi presumably wanted to keep Matt Fink. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Fink was Citi's New York-based co-head of leveraged credit sales. Citi promoted him to that role in February 2023 and then promoted him to managing director in December.

Fink, however, is not hanging around. We understand he has resigned to join another bank. The bank is joining is allegedly Bank of America.

Citi declined to comment on Fink's movements.  Bank of America declined to comment on whether Fink will turn up there. Fink was silent.

Fink joined Citi from Deutsche Bank in 2019. JPMorgan noted a few weeks ago that leveraged loans are making a comeback in 2024. US leveraged loan issuance was up 277% year-on-year in January and February.

Fink's disappearance comes as Citi is cutting 20,000 jobs, but not revenue generators like Fink. 

Fink began his banking career in 2008, at the time of the financial crisis. Speaking to the New York Times at the time, he declared that it was all about optimism. “Positive thinking, positive thinking, that’s what I tell myself,” said 25-year-old Fink, then in his first year at Columbia Business School and a summer intern at Lehman Brothers. “You hear Bank of America, Citigroup, Merrill, Lehman, Bear. Every day, one of them is the lead story in the news. And that’s where many of us have jobs. You just have to hope for the best.”

Fink interned at Lehman that summer, but then joined Barclays when it acquired Lehman's US business. He spent less than two years at Deutsche Bank, eight years at Barclays and less than five years at Citi. Now he's off again.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Morning Coffee: Citigroup is on a mission to cut a lot of jobs this week. Top Barclays trader leaves after bonus complaints

Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

Citigroup bankers nudged into schmoozing jobs are leaving voluntarily

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Edward Ruff, 40 year-old Citigroup MD accused of shouting at juniors, had a rough start

Top Articles
A Citi MD who was promoted in December found a new job

A Citi MD who was promoted in December found a new job

The "secret weapon" of Citadel Securities quants is bolstered by AI

The "secret weapon" of Citadel Securities quants is bolstered by AI

$45bn fintech hires a generative AI executive in Chicago

$45bn fintech hires a generative AI executive in Chicago

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men

Recommended Jobs
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
Quantitative Researcher (Systematic Fund)
Paritas Recruitment - Data & Tech
London, United Kingdom
Linear Partners
Investment Banking Associate / Vice President - Financial Sponsor Coverage (Tier 1 US Investment Bank)
Linear Partners
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Python Quant Researcher - Trading Pod - Hedge Fund- Global Hedge Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Eka Finance
Macro Relative Value Research Analyst
Eka Finance
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Java Developer - London- Prop Trading
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Arbitrage Search Americas LLC
Assistant Portfolio Manager - Emerging Markets
Arbitrage Search Americas LLC
London, United Kingdom

Related articles

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi
Financial

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

11 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men
Financial

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men

11 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"Banks are full of psychopathic 50-year-old men predating upon women in their 20s"
Financial

"Banks are full of psychopathic 50-year-old men predating upon women in their 20s"

11 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The ambitious Singaporean hedge fund that's hiring across Asia
Financial

The ambitious Singaporean hedge fund that's hiring across Asia

11 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.