Barclays Paris hired a trader whose hedge fund foray was brief

by Sarah Butcher
3 minutes ago
2 minute read
It's not just Goldman Sachs that's hiring rates traders out of hedge fund Brevan Howard, Barclays is doing it too. 

Owen Coughlan, the former head of Euro Swaps trading at NatWest Markets has resurfaced at Barclays' Paris office as a euro rates trader. 

Coughlan left NatWest after 13.5 years in February 2022. He went first to Eisler Capital, where he was one of various portfolio managers to come and then go, and then moved to Brevan Howard in March 2023. 

Brevan Howard declined to comment on Coughlan's exit and he didn't respond to a request to comment. It's thought, however, that he left as part of the dissolution of a pod that was training junior talent earlier this year. That pod, which was based in London, was run by Kostas Pantazopoulos, a former partner at Goldman Sachs.

Bloomberg reported last May that Barclays planned to hire an additional 200 people in Paris in the years to 2026, increasing its headcount in the French capital from 300 to 500 people. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
