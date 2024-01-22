Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Pay

"JPMorgan people are happy, Goldman are good, Morgan Stanley are moody, Citi are sad"

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
4 minute read
"JPMorgan people are happy, Goldman are good, Morgan Stanley are moody, Citi are sad"

Bank of America is still to make its move, but most other big US banks (Citi, Goldman Sachs, JPMorgan, Morgan Stanley) have now announced their bonuses. As ever, the results appear to be...mixed. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

On the whole, this has not been a pretty bonus round. "People are more disappointed than expected," says Mike Karp at search firm Options Group. "It's been very ugly," says one senior investment banking headhunter in London. "The optimism late last year that things were improving and people might be paid ok hasn't come through," ponders a credit-focused headhunter in Europe. 

Every bonus round is variegated, but this year's appears to be more motley than ever. There are differences between banks and there are differences within banks. Industry-wide generalizations are hard to come by. "US banks are all over the place," says one capital markets headhunter. "They all have different areas of focus and have differentiated heavily between businesses, and bonuses reflect that."

However, a hierarchy of happiness is discernible, starting with JPMorgan and ending with Citi. One fixed income headhunter summarizes the recent round as follows: "People at JPMorgan are happy; people at Goldman Sachs are feeling like it's been a hard year and they're lucky to have their jobs; people at Morgan Stanley are moody; people at Citi are feeling insecure and have seen a big drop in compensation." As Citi cuts costs, it's people there who are most willing to move, he says. 

JPMorgan increased compensation spending in its corporate and investment bank by 9% in the fourth quarter, and multiple headhunters agree that people there are happiest of all. "JPMorgan is a steadier institution and so their bonuses vary less," says the M&A headhunter. "JPMorgan managed to pay people pretty consistently across the board," says another.

At Goldman, expectations were high after disappointing bonuses last year. The firm seems to have trodden the difficult path of failing to match them while keeping people generally content. "Goldman bonuses are flat in many areas," says the fixed income headhunter. "At Goldman, you're doing very well if your flat," says the investment banking headhunter; the firm directed money away from senior staff towards associates and VPs, he adds.  

Financial News reported early on that Morgan Stanley's investment banking bonuses were down 10-15%. One London banking headhunter says MDs there were down 10%, although another M&A headhunter tells us he's encountered Morgan Stanley MDs who were down 40% and whose bonuses were "brutal." Some of Morgan Stanley's FX traders were reportedly zeroed. "People at Morgan Stanley were mostly disappointed," says another headhunter, adding that markets bonuses were flat at very best. 

It's at Citi, though, that the woe is weighing heaviest. Even as the bank announced bonuses last week, managing directors there were being cut. Headhunters describe the situation there as "very weak" with cuts of 30% or more in areas of fixed income. And yet, it's not universally bad: some people are up 10%. One young Citi banker told us he'd been pleasantly surprised: "My bonus wasn't great, but given the environment, it wasn't that bad either." 

The best paying bank may yet to turn out to be BofA. It's due to announce in the next few days, and things look promising. "Bank of America are going to be pay very well for last year," says one markets headhunter. Markets revenues at the bank hit a record in 2023. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

 

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Trafigura
Risk and Market Analyst - Power Trading
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Trafigura
Commercial Power Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Emagine Consulting
KYC Analyst (m/f/d)
Emagine Consulting
Copenhagen, Denmark
Selby Jennings
Quant Gas Trader
Selby Jennings
Aarhus, Denmark
Skillfinder International
Salesforce Specialist, Copenhagen – Denmark
Skillfinder International
Copenhagen, Denmark
Goodman Masson
Financial Analyst - Customer Facing //Renowned Real Estate comp
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
The Credit Suisse traders busy until 2026

The Credit Suisse traders busy until 2026

Goldman Sachs tech MD joins Google amid layoff controversy

Goldman Sachs tech MD joins Google amid layoff controversy

HFT engineer likens switching from C++ to Rust to "entering the gates of hell"

HFT engineer likens switching from C++ to Rust to "entering the gates of hell"

The investment bank quants working from home more than bankers

The investment bank quants working from home more than bankers

"JPMorgan people are happy, Goldman are good, Morgan Stanley are moody, Citi are sad"

"JPMorgan people are happy, Goldman are good, Morgan Stanley are moody, Citi are sad"

Related articles

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"
Pay

"My daughter is very unhappy with her Goldman Sachs bonus"

22 Jan 2024
comment icon
5
like icon
1
The (recent) graduates making $400k
Pay

The (recent) graduates making $400k

18 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley can't afford to pay big bonuses this year
Pay

Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley can't afford to pay big bonuses this year

16 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morgan Stanley increased bonus spending in the fourth quarter
Pay

Morgan Stanley increased bonus spending in the fourth quarter

16 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.