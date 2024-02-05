"Dubai financial services recruitment is biased against Asians"

I am a financial services professional in the Middle East and I wish to highlight a disturbing trend here.

Get Morning Coffee ☕ in your inbox. Sign up here.

I am finding that third party banking recruiters in Dubai constantly and openly reject expat candidates from Asian countries for jobs that pay well.

It is blatant racism, and it is making it very difficult for me to move into a new job.

I believe that the recruiters do this because they want to earn fees, and because it reflects deep-seated prejudice in the Middle East market. White-skinned candidates here are perceived as more valuable than Asians and so they are paid more. Because of this, recruiters also earn more when they place white-skinned candidates in roles. They are very biased on the basis of skin colour.

I see recruiters here pumping white-skinned candidates for roles that Asian candidates could do just as well. In the meantime, it's becoming almost impossible for candidates from Asian countries to get anywhere near an interview.

Are other people having this problem?

Daniel bin Puteh is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)