Fintech

Ex Bluecrest PM and BofA trading head takes VP role at crypto giant

by Alex McMurray
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Ex Bluecrest PM and BofA trading head takes VP role at crypto giant

Ripple is the latest crypto firm to buff out its workforce in Dubai. After acquiring crypto infrastructure firm Metaco back in May, Ripple has promoted Metaco's chief growth officer and moved him to the UAE.

Seamus Donoghue moved to Ripple on Friday, becoming its VP of growth. Though Ripple owns Metaco, Ripple says the firm is run as a separate business unit under CEO Adrien Treccani. Donoghue has been involved in the crypto ecosystem since 2017 when he became Asia CEO of Swiss crypto exchange Lykke, and has worked between Singapore and Switzerland up to now.

Prior to this, Donoghue had an extensive history trading for banks. He was BofA's head of G10 fx forwards and rates trading, Deutsche Bank's co-head of the global markets finance group in Japan, and Barclays' co-head of Yen interest rate swap trading. He also had a six-month stint as a portfolio manager at Mike Platt's generously paying Bluecrest Capital Management.

Ripple is building out its UAE office, which it opened in the Dubai International Finance Centre last may. This month, it promoted Priyesh Mistry to head of EMEA business development and had him move from London to Dubai. Reece Merrick, who's worked for Ripple in Dubai since 2021, was also promoted to managing director for the Middle East and Africa. Ripple isn't the only firm relocating staff, either; Lory Kehoe left Coinbase and Ireland for Dubai in October.

It's not all smooth sailing at Ripple, however. A recent class action lawsuit notice to the firm alleges that the firm "offered and sold the digital asset XRP without registration in violation of federal and state securities laws."

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you'd like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
