Ex-Citadel and Millennium PM who left to trade for Coinbase resigns

Considering the brutal period crypto has been fighting through, publicly traded exchange Coinbase has fared quite well, ballooning in value over 2023. Since Christmas, however, its stock price has fallen 29%, and now one of its top trading directors in the UK has let.

Chris Rayner-Cook, a senior director of global trading, announced his departure from Coinbase last week. He was at the fintech for three years, and has entered a non-compete, but says he will "be embarking on a new crypto venture in Q1 of this year." He declined to elaborate further.

Rayner-Cook may be staying in crypto, but the bulk of his career has been in TradFi. He started as a trader at Merrill Lynch before taking a number of portfolio manager roles at hedge funds, including at both Millennium and Citadel.

Rayner-Cook left finance to become a fintech founder in 2018 with Ivno, a blockchain based startup that was acquired by R3 in 2021. He joined Coinbase after that.

Photo by Viktor Forgacs on Unsplash