Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Ex-JPMorgan and Barclays electronic trading exec joins Deutsche Bank in London

by Alex McMurray
30 minutes ago
Ex-JPMorgan and Barclays electronic trading exec joins Deutsche Bank in London

Deutsche Bank has hired a new senior technologist for its fixed income trading team. The latest addition has held executive technology roles at a number of major banks, and joins after three years at Barclays.

Kenneth McLeish announced yesterday that he was becoming chief information officer for Deutsche Bank's FIC division in London. 

McLeish has decades of leadership experience in algorithmic trading. He joined Barclays Capital back in 1997 and became EMEA head of algorithmic trading. After 13 years he left and became head of eFX IT and Standard Chartered, then led a 250-person department at RBS as he became head of trading services technology. He also spent six years as the CTO of equities for JPMorgan's asset management team.

Fixed income and currencies (FIC) revenues at Deutsche Bank were down 11% year-on-year in 2023. 

Deutsche Bank's hiring efforts have been proving successful for FIC in 2024. FIC revenues were up 7% in Q1 2024 compared to Q1 2023, and CEO Christian Sewing pinned it on "investments in talent."

