Hedge fund hires Credit Suisse MD leaving UBS for the second time

Credit Suisse technologists may not be a priority for UBS, but those employees are still valued elsewhere. Zohar Melamed, Credit Suisse's chief engineer for wealth management, has been picked up by a quant hedge fund, but this isn't the first time he finds himself leaving UBS.

Melamed joins Qube Research and Technologies in London. He keeps tight-lipped on what he aims to do there, saying "inevitably I will be getting some stuff done."

Melamed joined Credit Suisse as a managing director in 2016, after seemingly taking a seven-year leave of absence. Prior to that, he worked at UBS, managing developers in front and middle office equity derivatives.

Earlier in his career, Melamed was a video game developer, working for StarFox developer Argonaut Games. He left gaming for finance with BNP Paribas, where he became head of technical architecture.

