1
Financial

"I've lost my banking job to a mad restructuring program dictated by clueless consultants"

by Nicole Gordon
12 hours ago
2 minute read
"I've lost my banking job to a mad restructuring program dictated by clueless consultants"

I've spent the past decade working for a US investment bank that's in the middle of a restructuring program and I was informed last week that I am one of the casualties. 

I accept that the bank needs to cut costs, but senior management should know that the way this is happening is crazy.

We were informed last year that a major management consulting company would be managing the reorg and that we needed to cooperate so that they understood what we all did. This was a huge amount of work preparing slides alongside our day jobs.

When the consulting firm eventually came back with their org chart, it bore little resemblance to what we'd explained to them. They'd simply fitted everything into their own "revenue and growth" framework and had classified a lot of things in ways that made little sense in the real world. 

We attempted to explain this to them, with limited success. As they impose the new framework on the firm, people are being promoted into jobs that they're unsuited for based on who they know internally, how much they've networked and who's fought their corner. Others, who are critical to business functions, are being let go. Jobs are being split up and dispersed across functions in ways that make no sense, and people are being allocated tasks that they've got no experience in. 

This might sound like sour grapes given that I've been laid off, but someone needs to point out what's occurring. Restructuring in this way means that internal politics are rampant, as it's not about who's suited for roles but who can play the internal Game of Thrones. It also means that many of those losing their jobs are, like me, women.

Nicole Gordon is a pseudonym

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

AUTHORNicole Gordon Insider Comment
1 comments
  • Ci
    Citi VP
    10 hours ago

    Sounds like Citi. A lot of talented and great colleagues have been let go, moreso within Banking where the incompetent and political leaders have managed to re-invent themselves into roles to save themselves. Now it looks like a lot of the HC cost saves are being pushed onto the juniors as no actual MDs or Ds were fired...

