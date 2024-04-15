Discover your dream Career
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
"I was let go without warning and the bank disguised it as underperformance"

by Athena Dawson
4 hours ago
2 minute read
"I was let go without warning and the bank disguised it as underperformance"

I work for a US investment bank that says it's not making layoffs. Despite this, I have been let go.

The bank says it's letting me go due to poor performance, but this is not true. I've worked at this bank for nearly a decade and until late last year, none of my reviews were ever less than glowing. But in November 2023, I was suddenly given a formal performance warning with no context or reason.

I've never been told that I'm doing anything incorrectly. I've never been late with work, and my immediate manager has never raised any issues. Yet, I was suddenly hit with a "doesn't meet expectations" grade in my review. 

I asked HR for advice. They said they investigated, but were unable to help. Now I am being told that my job will disappear in the next few months. The entire thing seems peculiar and crazy: I am mid-way through an 18-month project and my immediate manager has said she has no capacity to take on my work, that she has no issues with my performance and that she doesn't want me to go.

What should I do? What can I do? I would appreciate advice.

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it's offensive or libelous (in which case it won't.)

 

 

AUTHORAthena Dawson Insider Comment
Comment
