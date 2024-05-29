Discover your dream Career
Jobs at Stripe have doubled in ten months as it builds new teams and offices

by Alex McMurray
5 hours ago
Jobs at Stripe have doubled in ten months as it builds new teams and offices

A difficult financial landscape hasn't stopped Stripe from growing in 2024. Social media data suggests headcount at the payments fintech is up 18% in the past year, and 11% in the past six months. Based on its current open job listings, its not done hiring yet.

In August of last year, we noted that Stripe had 195 unique open roles. Today, it has over 400. 139 of these are engineering positions, and 24 are product managers.

Stripe isn't just growing numbers in existing teams, it's building new ones. It's currently hiring for a head of user experience assurance in the US to build a "new team at Stripe focused on evaluating and improving user experiences across all of Stripe’s products." The role offers a salary of up to $250k.

Another new team is Consumer Intelligence, charged with verifying the "trustworthiness" of individuals involved in payments using Stripe. The role, which requires machine learning expertise, pays up to $268k, but is only available for hybrid workers (the user experience role is also available remotely).

It's not just teams that Stripe is building, it's building offices too. Stripe recently opened a new London office, capable of housing 250 new employees. Founder John Collison said last week that Stripe had around 30 open roles, but on Stripe's site there are currently 19; It has seemingly been acting fast to populate its now-multiple offices. 

Stripe has also been making some senior hires outside the major financial hubs. Alex Balint joined this month from Amazon to become the head of its payments software engineering group in Romania. He was also previously a principal software engineering manager at Microsoft. In Boston, Stripe hired Carlo Caimi to become global head of sales strategy and operations. He was formerly an executive at Oracle, but was most recently an SVP at big data firm Celonis.

