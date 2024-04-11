Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

by Sarah Butcher
5 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

Vis Raghavan may not have been the most popular person at JPMorgan, but he had his chums there. And now that he's gone to Citi, people at JPMorgan are wondering who might join him.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The wondering is particularly ponderous in London, where Raghavan spent most of his 25-year career and was head of the investment bank in EMEA from 2017. 

Raghavan's closest JPMorgan colleagues were in equity capital markets (ECM). This is where he cut his teeth, having initially joined from Lehman to head JPMorgan's equity-linked and derivatives capital markets business for Europe and Asia in 2000. JPM appointed him head of European ECM in 2004.

Some members of Raghavan's inner circle are already leaving. Achintya Mangla is understood to have been one of Raghavan's closest colleagues. Mangla was briefly head of equity capital markets at JPMorgan. He was appointed to the role in 2022 after spending most of his career in London, working in ECM alongside Raghavan. However, now that Raghavan's gone, Mangla is going too. JPMorgan announced his exit last week and declined to comment further. It's not clear whether he will turn up at Citi with Vis; it's certainly possible. 

Raghavan won't arrive at JPMorgan until later this summer, but sources at JPMorgan say eyes are now on Raghavan's other favourites. They include the likes of Ina De and Klaus Hessberger, JPMorgan's global co-heads of the strategic investors and financial sponsors group. Both are based in London, but were given global roles late last year.

JPMorgan's investment bank is now run by Filippo Gori, who joined the bank in 1999 and has spent much of his career in Asia. Popular internally, Gori is expected to make the bank more collegiate in the future. 

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Vlad Tchompalov on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Articles
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

Morning Coffee: The 38-year-old banker commuting 3.5 hours for a better life. Citi's unlikely protected employees

"Banks are full of psychopathic 50-year-old men predating upon women in their 20s"

"Banks are full of psychopathic 50-year-old men predating upon women in their 20s"

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

JPMorgan's new top 28-year-old is in product management

Shamed 40-year-old Morgan Stanley MD with $7m bonus clawback finds life's not so bad

Shamed 40-year-old Morgan Stanley MD with $7m bonus clawback finds life's not so bad

Top Articles
The "secret weapon" of Citadel Securities quants is bolstered by AI

The "secret weapon" of Citadel Securities quants is bolstered by AI

$45bn fintech hires a generative AI executive in Chicago

$45bn fintech hires a generative AI executive in Chicago

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

JPMorgan bankers are wondering who else might follow Vis Raghavan to Citi

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men

How to get a job in payments: The former back-office team turning into royalty

How to get a job in payments: The former back-office team turning into royalty

Recommended Jobs
Westbury Partners
C++ Software Engineer – High-Performance, Low-Latency Trading Systems - Sydney
Westbury Partners
Sydney, Australia
Oxford Knight
IT Market Access Developer (C++)- Systematic Quant Fund
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
BAH Partners
*** C++ Developer/ Low Latency/ High Frequency Trading/ Options/ Market Making/ Algo/ OMS/ Connectivity/ Electronic Trading/ HFT ***
BAH Partners
Singapore
Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions
Sales Director (Hybrid - Flexible Options)
Broadridge Trading & Connectivity Solutions
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Senior Sales Consultant: Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
C++ Developer - Risk Technology - Singapore- Global Investment Manager
Oxford Knight
Singapore

Related articles

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men
Financial

25 year-old-women in banking work far fewer hours than 25-year-old-men

11 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"Banks are full of psychopathic 50-year-old men predating upon women in their 20s"
Financial

"Banks are full of psychopathic 50-year-old men predating upon women in their 20s"

11 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The ambitious Singaporean hedge fund that's hiring across Asia
Financial

The ambitious Singaporean hedge fund that's hiring across Asia

11 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients
Financial

Morning Coffee: Goldman Sachs & JPMorgan's 22-year-olds on $100k salaries may go extinct. The banking associate who’s forbidden from playing golf with clients

11 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.