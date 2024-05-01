Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

by Sarah Butcher
4 hours ago
2 minute read
JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

JPMorgan's electronic equities trading platform has become one of its big strengths. This might be why a former Goldman Sachs managing director who's spent the past few years touring hedge funds and high frequency trading platforms has chosen the US bank as his new home. 

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Douglas Borden has joined JPMorgan's New York electronic equities trading team. He spent the past two and a half years at Hudson River Trading, as head of client market making. Prior to that, he was at Two Sigma for three years, at KCG for eight and a half years and at Goldman for nearly nine years. Borden is a big deal.

JPMorgan seems to have hired him semi-covertly. Banks are investing heavily in electronic trading platforms in an effort to win business from hedge funds. At last year's investor day, JPMorgan said revenues in its electronic trading business had grown at a compound annual rate of 12% a year between 2017 and 2022 and that its equities market share had gone from 10% to 12.9% over the period. 

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, WhatsApp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Vladislav Klapin on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Carlyle's compensation change worked very well for its private equity professionals

Carlyle's compensation change worked very well for its private equity professionals

What is the front office, middle office, and back office of a bank?

What is the front office, middle office, and back office of a bank?

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

JPMorgan hired Hudson River's head of client market making

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

Latest Jobs
Larson Maddox
Senior Proprietary Intraday Power Trader
Larson Maddox
Aarhus, Denmark
Trafigura
Quant Analyst - Gas&Power Trading
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Trafigura
Nat Gas Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
LMA
IRB Reviewer
LMA
London, United Kingdom
Harvey Nash
Senior Business/Data Analyst - Sql, Excel, Data Vis, Banking
Harvey Nash
London, United Kingdom
Selby Jennings
Director/MD - Debt Advisory - Infrastructure - Amsterdam
Selby Jennings
Amsterdam, Netherlands

Related articles

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer
Financial

Citi quietly parted company with its EMEA chief compliance officer

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best
Financial

Morning Coffee: The HSBC banker who left at the wrong moment. Parisian bankers decide an American boutique is best

1 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years
Financial

Citi's latest layoffs include a popular MD who'd been there 17 years

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's new MDs are a big issue in London. Barclays' Asia hires are working well
Financial

Morning Coffee: JPMorgan's new MDs are a big issue in London. Barclays' Asia hires are working well

30 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
3

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.