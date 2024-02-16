Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Macquarie's $39m trader rumoured to be joining Mercuria

by Sarah Butcher
6 minutes ago
2 minute read
Macquarie's $39m trader rumoured to be joining Mercuria

Nick O'Kane, the former head of Macquarie's commodities business who disappeared earlier this week for "personal reasons" and to "pursue opportunities outside Macquarie" according to Macquarie, is thought to be joining a commodities trading house.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

It's rumoured that O'Kane is joining Mercuria Energy Group limited, the trading house founded in 2004, and controlled by three former Goldman Sachs traders, Magid Shenouda, Marco Dunand and Daniel Jaeggi.

Mercuria didn't immediately respond to a request to comment.  

O'Kane, who is in his early 50s, joined Macquarie in 1995 and built its power trading business. He was known for his generous pay at the bank, earning $39m last year and $22m the year before that.

Based in Switzerland, Mercuria flies below the radar in terms of hiring. Last year it recruited some traders from Goldman Sachs. In December it hired Anne Cameron, a new head of public markets investing in New York.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: sbutcher@efinancialcareers.com in the first instance. Whatsapp/Signal/Telegram also available (Telegram: @SarahButcher)

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Latest Jobs
Danske Commodities
Cross commodity trader
Danske Commodities
Aarhus, Denmark
Trafigura
Nat Gas Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Trafigura
Commercial Power Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Danske Commodities
Head of Gas Digitalisation
Danske Commodities
Aarhus, Denmark
Agile Talent
Interim Financial Accountant
Agile Talent
Birmingham, United Kingdom
KPMG
(Junior) Consultant (w/m/d) Risikomanagement
KPMG
Hanover, Germany
Top Articles
Macquarie's $39m trader rumoured to be joining Mercuria

Macquarie's $39m trader rumoured to be joining Mercuria

Barclays Paris hired a trader whose hedge fund foray was brief

Barclays Paris hired a trader whose hedge fund foray was brief

Coinbase employees earned $424k on average in 2023

Coinbase employees earned $424k on average in 2023

Santander is still sweeping up ex-Credit Suisse people, and more

Santander is still sweeping up ex-Credit Suisse people, and more

The successful London traders receiving £2k cash bonuses

The successful London traders receiving £2k cash bonuses

Related articles

Barclays Paris hired a trader whose hedge fund foray was brief
Financial

Barclays Paris hired a trader whose hedge fund foray was brief

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Santander is still sweeping up ex-Credit Suisse people, and more
Financial

Santander is still sweeping up ex-Credit Suisse people, and more

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: The brilliant Citigroup trader who burned out & retired aged 27. The bankers compelled to make calls
Financial

Morning Coffee: The brilliant Citigroup trader who burned out & retired aged 27. The bankers compelled to make calls

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
1
like icon
0
Hong Kong bankers are the world's least healthy
Financial

Hong Kong bankers are the world's least healthy

16 Feb 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.