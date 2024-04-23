Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

by Sarah Butcher
11 minutes ago
2 minute read
The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

Jain Global, the hedge fund founded by Bobby Jain, the former Millennium co-chief investment officer, is still hiring ahead of its launch in July. Its latest portfolio management recruits include macro traders in Singapore and Frankfurt and a former trader from Jane Street in New York.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

Jain's Frankfurt hire is Benedict Stoddart, who spent the past decade as a rates trader at Morgan Stanley in London and then Frankfurt from 2019. Stoddart, who is English, is returning to the UK for his role at Jain. 

Jain also recruited Sant Gupta, another macro portfolio manager from Crescent Asia Asset Management in Singapore. Gupta was previously a macro prop trader at Nomura. 

It's also made two recent portfolio manager recruits in New York and London: Jonathan Plattner joined from Jane Street, where he spent nearly six years after graduating in computer science from Cornell University; Richard Martin joined as a credit portfolio manager in London. Martin was once the head of quantitative strategies at Man Group, but he's spent the past five years as an independent consultant in the area of systematic trading. 

When we wrote about Jain in February, it had 80 employees and around 20 portfolio managers. Since then, it seems to have added at least five new PMs. In addition to the new names above, it added distressed debt focused Jeff Bersh from Venor Capital Management in New York earlier this month, as reported by Business Insider. 

Jain Global didn't respond to a request to comment on its new hires. The fund had initially intended to launch in July with $8-$10bn of assets, but the Financial Times reported in January that $5-$6bn of assets seemed more likely. In February, Bloomberg reported that Jain had $3bn,  

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

Photo by Liam & Tory on Unsplash

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

The hot new hedge fund of 2024 has been hiring from Morgan Stanley & Jane Street

A Morgan Stanley MD who left in '21 just made money in crypto

A Morgan Stanley MD who left in '21 just made money in crypto

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

Bank cuts the safest jobs in Europe after 90% fall in profits

JPMorgan is hiring fintech and Goldman Sachs alums for its UX team in London

JPMorgan is hiring fintech and Goldman Sachs alums for its UX team in London

Latest Jobs
Larson Maddox
Senior Proprietary Intraday Power Trader
Larson Maddox
Aarhus, Denmark
Danske Commodities
Senior gas trader
Danske Commodities
Aarhus, Denmark
Trafigura
Quant Analyst - Gas&Power Trading
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Trafigura
Nat Gas Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Wehunt
Relationship Manager
Wehunt
Milan, Italy
AUSTIN BRIGHT SARL
Assistant Manager | Consolidation-IFRS | 80k€
AUSTIN BRIGHT SARL
Luxembourg

Related articles

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate
Advice

If you want to work from home, these are the jobs to avoid as a graduate

23 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
"I successfully challenged a bank for firing me for poor performance. Here's what to do"
Advice

"I successfully challenged a bank for firing me for poor performance. Here's what to do"

19 Apr 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
"Please help, my junior fixed income sales job is very dull"
Advice

"Please help, my junior fixed income sales job is very dull"

16 Apr 2024
comment icon
2
like icon
1
"I was let go without warning and the bank disguised it as underperformance"
Advice

"I was let go without warning and the bank disguised it as underperformance"

15 Apr 2024
comment icon
3
like icon
1

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.