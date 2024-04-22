Discover your dream Career
Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform

by Sarah Butcher
7 hours ago
2 minute read
Workaholic ex-Apollo boss is doing some heavy hiring for his new platform

If you're looking for a new buy-side job in New York City, then 26North, the alternative asset management firm launched by Apollo co-founder Josh Harris in 2022, seems to be hiring. 

In the past month, the fund has added at least four new managing directors, plus multiple investment professionals. Most of the MDs were on the buy-side already, but Harris's new firm is not averse to hiring juniors from investment banks. 

26North's new MDs include: Joe Kucevich, who joins after three years at Blackstone and six years at Goldman Sachs; Josh Rosen, who joins from Oak Hill Advisors; Daniel Winston, who joined in March from Waterfall Asset Management; who also joined from Waterfall as head of asset backed finance. 

At least six more junior investment professionals have also joined 26North in the past few months, including from banks like Morgan Stanley.

Harris announced his intention of leaving Apollo in May 2021. During his three decade tenure there he developed a reputation for hard work and heavy demands. The Wall Street Journal reported, for example, that Harris was known for hammering young analysts about their financial models' during meetings, for being first in the office and the last to leave and for saying things like, “Some people play golf. Some people play tennis. I work.”

Since he left, Apollo is alleged to have become a marginally more mellow place to be.

Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
