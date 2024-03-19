Discover your dream Career
Barclays engineers flaunt 35 hour weeks as others complain about hours and pay

by Alex McMurray
8 hours ago
2 minute read
If you're looking to avoid working late nights as an engineer in finance, some banks are better than others. Data from our recent salary and bonus survey suggests that you might want to be at Barclays.

Nearly 60% of our technology respondents at Barclays told us they worked 40-hour weeks or less in 2023. One London based associate at Barclays said he earned between $150k and $200k last year while working 35-hour weeks, but said he was still "well regarded." Barclays' New York office might be more intense; one tech director there worked 60-hour weeks, but was paid between $500k and $600k to compensate.

Banks like Morgan Stanley seem to work technologists harder and to elicit more complaints about pay. One London VP working for technology at Morgan Stanley said they received a "very poor bonus,"  while a director there said they were "underpaid on both base and bonus." 

Long hours can be counterproductive. One London based director said: "I spend half my time managing the risk of incompetent offshore staff." There were also complaints of "ineffective middle managers," and "bureaucracy."

