Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
4
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

"Bad luck again to all the Hong Kong bankers now in Singapore"

by Maragold d'Orac
19 hours ago
3 minute read
"Bad luck again to all the Hong Kong bankers now in Singapore"

If you're one of the bankers who left Hong Kong between 2019 and 2022 and who went to live in Singapore, I bet you're not feeling so smug now.

As an expat whose banking career has been spent in Hong Kong, I see a lot of people in this group. They felt incredibly superior a couple of years ago, but now their relocation has backfired.

So many people have left Hong Kong for Singapore, that the fragile balance of foreigners to native Singaporeans has been disrupted. The Singaporean government is fighting back. 

The latest instance of this is the new announcement that foreigners in Singapore who want to buy land currently zoned for mixed residential and commercial use will be required (from today) to seek government approval before they can go ahead. This prevents expats from buying, for example, houses above shops and comes on the back of a doubling of the Singaporean property tax for foreigners to 60% in April and rent increases of 60%-100%.

While it's questionable whether front office bankers would buy homes above shops, the latest ruling is another reminder that expats aren't welcome in Singapore any more. Many Singaporeans enjoy subsidized government apartments, but if you're an expat in the city you're at the mercy of rising rents and buying a place of your own is increasingly out of the question. 

At the same time, it's not simple just to return to Hong Kong. If you want to be a permanent resident here, you need seven years' continuous residence, so if you've left for Singapore and you come back again you'll need to start from scratch.

It stands to make the situation for some expats in Asia very difficult. The only other alternative might be to retire to Thailand, but Thailand is in the grips of a political crisis and riots and isn't exactly ideal either. 

Maragold D’Orac is the pseudonym of a recently retired senior ECM banker in Asia

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available  

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers. Make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. 

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORMaragold d'Orac Insider Comment
4 comments
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
  • Hu
    Hubris
    5 hours ago

    This author seems to have a serious chip on her shoulder about people relocating from HK to SG…

  • cc
    ccoban
    5 hours ago

    Why do you sound so bitter against those who left HK for Singapore? It smacks of someone who failed to relocate to Singapore, or perhaps left Singapore after being retrenched or couldn't find employment in SG

  • Gu
    Guynextdoor
    6 hours ago

    The new ruling is about land purchase and not property, quite a misleading article with no real value as how many bankers will/can actually buy a piece of land?

  • SG
    SG Forever
    6 hours ago

    Sour grapes article. Bias and partial reporting. Not worth reading.

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
Amethyst Partners
Investment Analyst, Family Office
Amethyst Partners
Singapore
Private Equity- Investment Associate
Executive Access
Hong Kong
Vertus Partners
Quant Analyst - Front Office - London
Vertus Partners
London, United Kingdom
Anson McCade
Intraday Futures Quant PM
Anson McCade
Manhattan, United States
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Investment Analyst, Global Public Equity Fund, Hong Kong
PER, Private Equity Recruitment
Hong Kong
Top Articles
HSBC has poached SVB’s Asia team in Hong Kong

HSBC has poached SVB’s Asia team in Hong Kong

How to get the Citadel Nikes

How to get the Citadel Nikes

The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever

The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever

The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

The Apollo lifeboat is still taking on Credit Suisse veterans

Hedge funds that launched in 2023, and may hire you

Hedge funds that launched in 2023, and may hire you

Related articles

"Singapore expats have reason to think after the past week"
Financial

"Singapore expats have reason to think after the past week"

30 Apr 2023
comment icon
28
like icon
4
HSBC has poached SVB’s Asia team in Hong Kong
Financial

HSBC has poached SVB’s Asia team in Hong Kong

20 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How to get the Citadel Nikes
Financial

How to get the Citadel Nikes

20 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
1
The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever
Financial

The private equity recruitment season started, earlier than ever

20 Jul 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.