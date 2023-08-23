Discover your dream Career
Advice

"Bank CEOs have zero idea about work from home in banking"

by William Lawson
23 August 2023
3 minute read
So David Solomon at Goldman Sachs is the latest bank CEO to reiterate that his people need to be in the office and that they need to be there full time, five days a week. 

Solomon is not alone in this, and the howls of protest across the industry are almost audible. 

Bank CEOs like Jamie Dimon, David Solomon, James Gorman and others can't relate to the daily work experience of their junior colleagues, especially now that the pandemic has shown that the work can be done without everyone being in the office five (or six or seven) days a week.

The CEOs commute to the office in a car driven by a personal driver/bodyguard, they generally take a private elevator to their office suite on a high floor with only a few other C-suite executives. They have private bathrooms, dining rooms, personal conference rooms, and perhaps even a place to take a nap or exercise, plus a full staff of people to get anything they want (meals, drinks, data, subordinates summoned for a chat on a moment's notice). And when they travel, it's by private plane with either family or whatever subordinates they want; everybody else flies commercial, and probably in coach.

This doesn't mean they're inaccessible. David Solomon set himself up in Goldman's Sky Lobby in 2021. In my experience Jamie Dimon has always been relatively accessible, but especially to outsiders: major clients, sell-side analysts, big shareholders, regulators. He returns phone calls and respond to emails. 

However, while CEOs say they're accessible to staff and welcome their outreach with constructive suggestions, they totally underestimate the psychological and social hurdle that any employee below the C-suite or a major business head has to overcome to decide to try to contact them directly. At the very least, what will your boss think if you go over his or her head to the CEO? How can you do that without permanently destroying your currently most important internal relationship?

Not easy.

Because of this, CEOs are out of touch. They think they can ask people to come back into the office without repercussions. I suspect they will find they are very wrong.

William Lawson is the pseudonym of a veteran banker

  • Re
    Red
    30 August 2023

    what were people doing before pandemic? Why its such a big deal to come to the office now? Employees are just taking the piss now.

  • ft
    ftch
    29 August 2023

    I'm not sure I understand the argument here.

    The problem I see with CEOs pushing for RTTO is that now they chose to follow the masses in their ignorance of covid health risks even though nothing really has changed.

    I don't think those guys are misinformed or delusional, they are deliberately throwing their employees under the bus.

  • Sa
    Sarak
    26 August 2023

    A bit irrational argument about not being able to reach DS or any other CEO even if they are in the office, such big shots will never be reachable, that is how it worked, works and will as there might be people who really come with great ideas who want to speak directly and then there are some who just want to whine- so it is a good way to filter by restricting others. However, for ordinary ( not CEO ) type people I support David Solomon, people should work in the office, it creates engagements, collaboration and psychological aspect of seeing and talking to a real person is slightly different than on chats or Zooms. Younger Gen also need to learn in the office and not by working in silo/WFH, osmosis learning can be done via being with people, shadowing, copying, listening in real time ,not some virtual calls.

  • Ke
    KevinB
    25 August 2023

    The real reason they need people back in the office, and make public declarations about returning to the office, because if in general, workers do not return to the office, their commercial real estate investment and businesses will collapse, bringing down many banks and financial businesses.

