Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Technology Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Fintech

Hedge fund hiring from fintech and relocating JPMorgan quants

by Alex McMurray
20 September 2023
2 minute read
Hedge fund hiring from fintech and relocating JPMorgan quants

Is this the year hedge funds take notice of fintech? First DE Shaw hired a fintech product manager in Singapore, now quant fund Qube Research & Technologies has hired from a fintech too. 

Qube recruited Ben Nicholas as a quantitative technologist from trading infrastructure fintech FlexTrade. He was a technical analyst at his previous employer, which specializes in algorithmic trading execution across equities and FX, which probably helped. 

Qube also seems to be hiring more broadly. Natural gas and power trader Jonathan McDermott joins as a quant trading director, having previously been a northeast power trading VP at JPMorgan. He's moving from Texas, where he worked at the bank for just under a year. He also spent almost seven years as a VP at Morgan Stanley.

Qube currently has 21 open roles in London, including 2024 internships in quantiative research and development. It's also hiring a junior Python quant in the commodities team, likely working with McDermott. 

The semi-trend of fintech people moving to hedge funds is a possible reflection of fintech's fading lustre. Last year, it was all the rage. This year, hedge funds are far more shiny. An almost symbolic manifestation of that is the growing number of Stripe alumni at Citadel. The hedge fund added engineers David Zhao and Moe Chaieb in February, for example.

Click here to create a profile on eFinancialCareers and make yourself visible to recruiters hiring for top jobs in technology and finance. To stay informed, Sign up here to get Morning Coffee in your inbox or sign up to our new Fintech Newsletter

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORAlex McMurray Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
CW Talent
Quantitative Researcher
CW Talent
New York, United States
Garrison Associates, LLC
Quantitative Developer
Garrison Associates, LLC
Manhattan, United States
Barclays
Quantitative Analytics
Barclays
New York, United States
Focus Capital Markets
Senior Hedge Fund Accountant
Focus Capital Markets
San Francisco, United States
Cobalt Recruitment
Private Equity- Investment Analyst
Cobalt Recruitment
London, United Kingdom
S.R Investment Partners
Team Manager - Hedge Fund Analyst / Business Development
S.R Investment Partners
Paris, France
Top Articles
JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

JPMorgan's newest MD just got hired from Stripe

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

Deutsche Bank picks up directors in London, New York

Pay at hedge fund Millennium became more enormous

Pay at hedge fund Millennium became more enormous

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

Morning Coffee: Top female finance professional suffers horrific accident after work. The British bank with big problems

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Layoffs at Barclays & RBC: Real estate, FIG, industrials, healthcare

Related articles

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent
Fintech

OakNorth CEO: unprofitable fintechs are hogging scarce talent

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"
Fintech

25-year-old fintech staff leaving to go "backpacking in Australia"

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
European fintechs "shocked" how much worse US engineers are
Fintech

European fintechs "shocked" how much worse US engineers are

5 Oct 2023
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Stripe founder on WFH: Pandemic "remote tourists" less welcome now
Fintech

Stripe founder on WFH: Pandemic "remote tourists" less welcome now

4 Oct 2023
comment icon
1
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter!

Get advice to help you manage and drive your career.