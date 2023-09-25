Singapore HFT's new UK team led by ex-Hudson River Trader

Quantbox Research, a Singapore based high frequency trading (HFT) firm led by ex-Morgan Stanley trader Prashant Singh, is looking to expand into the UK. Leading its efforts is a former quant from one of the most established firms in the industry, Hudson River Trading.

James Fissler joins Quantbox as its head of UK. The firm registered a subsidiary, Quantbox Research UK Ltd, with Companies House this July with Fissler being the only director. His most recent role was a London based director at Canadian investment bank Toronto Dominion.

Fissler spent most of his early career in banking too, as a quant at both Morgan Stanley and Barclays in London. He first moved into HFT with Sun Trading in 2014 and moved to New York to join Hudson River Trading three and a half years later.

His role is an on-site position in Cambridge, making this his return to the city after graduating from Cambridge University with a first in computer science. The new office is in Botanic House, located directly next to the university's botanic gardens.

Quantbox, which is most known for its massive $1.5m sponsorship of chess grand master Arjun Erigasi, was founded in 2020 by a renowned HFT team. It reportedly has an "extremely generous profit-sharing model for traders." With its inevitable compliance with UK regulations requiring a yearly release of accounts, we may eventually see just how generous this model is.

Quantbox's activities aren't limited to the UK. It wants senior and junior quants as well as software engineers in Amsterdam.

Photo by Cajeo Zhang on Unsplash