Morgan Stanley New York MD visits London, discovers tea-making situation

If you work for Morgan Stanley's technology team in London, be prepared to drink a lot of tea.

Also, be prepared to make tea on a random basis assigned by the team's tea-making script.

Writing on social media, Jeanette Gamble, an MD in Morgan Stanley's data and analytics infrastructure team, says that when she visited the London office recently, she was not only saturated with tea, but introduced to a script created by the team which assigns tea making duties.

Gamble, who we didn't approach for this article, says she didn't get hit-up by the script to make the team tea herself.

Do other technology teams have similar methods of allocating peripheral beverage-related tasks?

One senior JPMorgan developer suggests not. "Oh hell no," he says, when asked about tea. "Most people drink coffee rather than tea, and there is more a culture of managers buying their directs coffees for 1:1s or buying a teammate coffee if you need some of their time. I've rarely seen people making drinks for someone else."

However, he says there are scripts for other things like team calendars and support rotas. But they are not arbitrary, or fun.

