Citi tech pay in 2024: salaries and bonuses by city and seniority

Citi, more than most banks has been full steam ahead with tech hiring, despite massive organizational changes across the bank. But how much will you earn if you work there? We used data from Levels.fyi since the start of 2023 to find average compensation at the bank across its many seniorities, and broken down pay in some of its major offices.

How much do you earn as a software engineer at Citi?

Compared to Goldman Sachs and JPMorgan, Citi's entry level pay actually appears quite low. Levels suggests analysts at the bank earn just $63.3k on average. However, once you become a senior vice president (SVP), you're likely to earn more than VPs at rival banks.

Interestingly, while JPMorgan's figures suggested that becoming an engineering manager is a smart move, Citi's pay seems to indicate the opposite. At VP and SVP level, Citi's engineering managers earned significantly less than software engineers themselves.

Also of note is the fact that, prior to SVP, the difference between total compensation and salary for Citi technology staff is negligible. The majority of datapoints said they didn't receive a bonus; the longest serving employee not to receive one was an SVP in New York who had been at the bank for 14 years.

Where does Citi pay its engineers the most?

While pay at Citi seems underwhelming compared to rival banks at first glance, looking at New York averages tells a different story. On Wall Street, Citi engineers earn $194.5k on average. Pay in other locations tends to vary.

An interesting highlight is Singapore. Citi appears to pay its technologists significantly more in the region than rival banks, with a $170.3k average. London, meanwhile, somewhat falters with only a $123.4k average. That comes as a bit of a surprise, as the English capital is home to Citi's head of engineering and architecture David Griffiths.

