The HFT Python trading competition liked by Jane Street and others is back

Last year, electronic trading giant IMC ran its inaugural 'Prosperity' trading competition for, and received more than 10,000 participants. As the competition returns in 2024, the stakes are higher, and we're not talking about its $25k cash prize.

Prosperity 2 is a 15-day trading challenge in which you trade seashells to grow your island in an imaginary dystopian archipelago. The challenges will require trading algorithms written in Python, as well as some manual trades.

High ranking participants from last year's tournament found themselves in some very high valued internships very quickly. Stanford Cardinal was the competition's top team in America; member Konstantin Miagkov went on to intern at Radix Trading (the highest paying internship in the world according to Levels.fyi). Another member of the team, Shubham Anand Jahin says he's currently working at Jane Street. The team's other member, Parth Dodhia also interned at AI fintech Prodigal, but has returned to Stanford to be a graduate teaching assistant.

Other high ranked participants from previous Prosperity competitions include Lisa Yu, the highest ranked individual female participant, who went on to intern at Susquehanna, as well as SaaS startup Litespace. Richard Zhan of third ranked Team Unger subsequently interned at Jane Street, while teammate Fenglin Wang got an internship and eventual full-time offer at Geneva Trading.

As for the competition's winners, Australia based Team StartUpVacuumBubble, the members curiously haven't announced any internships or subsequent employments. If the likes of Jane Street were making offers to teams that finished below them, they likely weren't lacking in offers.

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

