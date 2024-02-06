Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Advice

The average banking intern made 68 job applications. Good luck

by Zeno Toulon
6 hours ago
3 minute read
The average banking intern made 68 job applications. Good luck

Getting an investment banking internship is very, very difficult. And now we know just how hard it is.

A report by Trackr, formerly the Bristol Tracker run by University of Bristol students, looked into the mixed fortunes of 126 students across 37 universities applying to investment banking internships in the 2023-24 season.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

The topline figure is not a good one. Trackr found that there were around 68 applicants per offer given for summer internships, a success rate of 1.47%. Last time we checked, Goldman Sachs itself had an acceptance rate of 1.27%. Trackr also found that a majority – 57% - of applicants did not receive any offer at all, despite their applications.

That being said, not all applicants were made equal. By Trackr’s estimate, 10% of applicants claimed 41% of all of banking's famously difficult interviews. The location and background of that 10% wasn’t explored by the report, but there are a few things that can mark successful applicants: they’re diversity candidates, and they either go to target or non-target schools (this isn’t as odd as it sounds: there’s a “semi-target” category, too).

Successful candidates are also very likely to have completed spring internships. That improved their chances of getting internships by 95%. Prior (summer) internships also help a lot; Trackr found that students with prior internships were 181% more likely to convert an internship to an offer.

Sounds like a lot of internships, and it is. “Common rejection feedback from companies was my lack of experience, which I found quite upsetting as I am planning to get experience from these internships in the first place,” one student told Trackr. “I should have started obtaining experience a few years ago,” reflected another.

We’ve written before about the importance of spring internships. They’ve always been important, with banks using them as early feeders to their own summer internships. A tightening jobs market (which does impact student recruitment, too) has made them even more important.

Is there a light at the end of the tunnel? Yes, there is. Failing to convert a summer internship was once seen as a scarlet letter, but it’s a good sign for those that have failed that banks are happier than ever to take them on. The practical experience helps more than anything; as one student said, “technical skills and a genuine passion for the industry are worthless if you don’t have excellent past experiences to talk about to demonstrate soft and hard skills.”

Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORZeno Toulon
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Recommended Jobs
Talent Solution TAPFIN
Basel 3 Business Analyst
Talent Solution TAPFIN
London, United Kingdom
Emagine Consulting
Business Analyst/Project Manager- Liquidity Reporting (m/f/d)
Emagine Consulting
London, United Kingdom
Agile Talent
Interim Quantitative Modeler
Agile Talent
London, United Kingdom
Deutsche Bank
Credit Derivatives Model Validation Specialist
Deutsche Bank
London, United Kingdom
Oxford Knight
Research Engineer (Python) - Hybrid- Tech-Driven Quant Trading Firm
Oxford Knight
London, United Kingdom
Goodman Masson
Vice President - Product Manager - Digital Channels
Goodman Masson
London, United Kingdom
Top Articles
97% of Credit Suisse's markets professionals seem to have disappeared

97% of Credit Suisse's markets professionals seem to have disappeared

KKR halved carried interest for its private equity people last year

KKR halved carried interest for its private equity people last year

The elite boutique that pays $800k, is hiring wildly & cares about wellbeing

The elite boutique that pays $800k, is hiring wildly & cares about wellbeing

The average banking intern made 68 job applications. Good luck

The average banking intern made 68 job applications. Good luck

The harsh reality of tech in finance: UBS calls coding an outdated skill

The harsh reality of tech in finance: UBS calls coding an outdated skill

Related articles

How to get ahead as a graduate at hedge fund Point72
Advice

How to get ahead as a graduate at hedge fund Point72

30 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
How yoga led a Goldman director to quit his job and go to Kenya
Advice

How yoga led a Goldman director to quit his job and go to Kenya

19 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
2
A transformative career pivot to risk management
Advice

A transformative career pivot to risk management

24 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little
Advice

You're sad because you're working too hard, but also because you're working too little

9 Jan 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to our Newsletter

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.