Discover your dream Career
 For Recruiters
News Home Financial Tech Fintech Advice Pay Student
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link
Financial

Junior bankers, hedge fund managers donate to raise $1m for deceased associate's family

by Sarah Butcher
2 hours ago
2 minute read
Junior bankers, hedge fund managers donate to raise $1m for deceased associate's family

When the fundraiser for Leo Lukenas III, the Bank of America associate who died last Thursday of "acute coronary artery thrombus," was opened yesterday, the initial intention was to raise $500k to support his family.

Get Morning Coffee  in your inbox. Sign up here.

As the industry rallies behind Lukenas, however, that amount has increased to $1m. $150k has been raised already.

Donors so far include Bill Ackman, the hedge fund manager, who yesterday donated $10k to Lukenas' fund. Another unnamed donor has also given $10k.

Mostly, though the donations to Lukenas' family have come from members of the public, from his former military colleagues and from juniors at other banks. Contributors include a former Evercore associate, VPs at Bank of America in Hong Kong and the US and a VP at Moelis in New York.

Many of those who worked with Leo praised his character. One said they had sat behind Lukenas for the past year and that he'd taught them a lot.

The industry has been shocked by Lukenas' death. There have been suggestions that he died after working multiple weeks of 120 hours. These have not been substantiated. 

Lukenas joined Bank of America in March 2023. He previously spent eight years as a green beret in the American special forces, latterly in operations command in North Carolina.

You can still donate to the fund here. 

 Have a confidential story, tip, or comment you’d like to share? Contact: +44 7537 182250 (SMS, Whatsapp or voicemail). Telegram: @SarahButcher. Click here to fill in our anonymous form, or email editortips@efinancialcareers.com. Signal also available.

Bear with us if you leave a comment at the bottom of this article: all our comments are moderated by human beings. Sometimes these humans might be asleep, or away from their desks, so it may take a while for your comment to appear. Eventually it will – unless it’s offensive or libelous (in which case it won’t.)

author-card-avatar
AUTHORSarah Butcher Global Editor
Comment
Share on WhatsAppShare on LinkedInShare on TwitterShare on Facebook
Copy article link

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.

Boost your career

Find thousands of job opportunities by signing up to eFinancialCareers today.
Top Articles
Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

Morgan Stanley director moves to Milan to make MD

Morgan Stanley director moves to Milan to make MD

Junior bankers, hedge fund managers donate to raise $1m for deceased associate's family

Junior bankers, hedge fund managers donate to raise $1m for deceased associate's family

The best time to apply for an investment banking job

The best time to apply for an investment banking job

Morning Coffee: Angriest bankers to get the biggest bonuses. A nurturing hedge fund chops portfolio managers

Morning Coffee: Angriest bankers to get the biggest bonuses. A nurturing hedge fund chops portfolio managers

Latest Jobs
Larson Maddox
Senior Proprietary Intraday Power Trader
Larson Maddox
Aarhus, Denmark
Trafigura
Quant Analyst - Gas&Power Trading
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
Trafigura
Nat Gas Operator
Trafigura
Copenhagen, Denmark
HypoVereinsbank – Member of UniCredit
Praktikant Corporate Treasury Sales (m/w/d)
HypoVereinsbank – Member of UniCredit
Hamburg, Germany
HypoVereinsbank – Member of UniCredit
Intern Corporate & Investment Banking, Real Estate Structured Finance (f/m/d)
HypoVereinsbank – Member of UniCredit
Munich, Germany
HypoVereinsbank – Member of UniCredit
Praktikant Tech Team (m/w/d)
HypoVereinsbank – Member of UniCredit
Berlin, Germany

Related articles

"My husband works 120-hour weeks in banking and I'm concerned for his health"
Financial

"My husband works 120-hour weeks in banking and I'm concerned for his health"

7 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
1
Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund
Financial

Citi's new rates trading MD comes from a hedge fund

8 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morgan Stanley director moves to Milan to make MD
Financial

Morgan Stanley director moves to Milan to make MD

8 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0
Morning Coffee: Angriest bankers to get the biggest bonuses. A nurturing hedge fund chops portfolio managers
Financial

Morning Coffee: Angriest bankers to get the biggest bonuses. A nurturing hedge fund chops portfolio managers

8 May 2024
comment icon
0
like icon
0

Sign up to Morning Coffee!

Coffee mug

The essential daily roundup of news and analysis read by everyone from senior bankers and traders to new recruits.